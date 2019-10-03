Kdi Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by $810,315; Northside Capital Management Has Decreased General Mls (GIS) Holding by $689,208; Share Price Rose

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $52.91. About 3.60M shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 8,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 84,069 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.39 million, down from 92,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.08. About 1.43 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh Makes Senior Leadership Appointments – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7th Annual Oliver Wyman Health Innovation Summit Focuses on Building for Impact – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Don Bobo and Trudi Sharpsteen Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh and Construction Risk Partners Agree to Separate – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer and HLTH Unveil Employer Program for HLTH 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,274 were reported by Interocean Capital Limited. 5,792 were reported by Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt. Hutchinson Capital Ca stated it has 3,869 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt North America, a New York-based fund reported 263,790 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.18% or 690,691 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Incorporated invested in 16,313 shares. The Massachusetts-based Btim Corporation has invested 0.32% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Capital Advisors Ltd Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 75,749 were reported by Brinker Capital. Covington Cap has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, M&T Bankshares has 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 60,949 shares. Amica Retiree Tru invested 0.48% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). United Automobile Association accumulated 263,453 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 332,536 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,592 shares to 121,618 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.35M for 34.81 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Callahan Advsrs owns 0.52% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 54,764 shares. First Personal accumulated 31 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 1.09% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 14,490 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Paragon Cap Mngmt has invested 0.22% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sumitomo Life Insur Com owns 12,303 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 178,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guardian Management holds 0.57% or 12,400 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 218,625 shares. Coatue Management Limited Liability Company reported 26,753 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc New York, New York-based fund reported 187,267 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd invested in 0.69% or 144,768 shares. Oakworth Capital accumulated 7,536 shares. Sei holds 92,101 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 113,885 shares.