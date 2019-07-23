Kdi Capital Partners Has Trimmed Mastercard Cl A (MA) Position by $1.11 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Shannon River Fund Management Holding in Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Lowered by $9.55 Million

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 4,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,675 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.58 million, down from 62,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $278.61. About 2.07 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 241,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 87,413 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 195,106 shares to 406,803 shares, valued at $22.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 469,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 929,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 1,945 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shannon River Fund Limited Co holds 0.45% or 50,963 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Boston Limited Liability Company stated it has 732,682 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. 67,031 are held by Public Sector Pension Board. Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 532,528 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 62,687 shares. Natixis has invested 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Nordea Investment Mngmt owns 97,940 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 8,000 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 13,400 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn invested in 207,464 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank reported 6,516 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Finance Svcs reported 9,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.62 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.27 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,629 shares to 38,332 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt has 0.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 858,796 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm has 0.62% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11,032 shares. Mgmt Assoc New York stated it has 1.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Trb Advsr Lp accumulated 195,000 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 965,108 shares. Mackay Shields reported 346,244 shares. 171,691 were reported by Utah Retirement Sys. 14,657 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Primecap Communication Ca reported 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.25% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 19,080 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 11.76 million shares stake. Omers Administration Corporation reported 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 1.96% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 155,650 shares. D E Shaw Com holds 563,512 shares.