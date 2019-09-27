Kdi Capital Partners Has Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Stake by $1.32 Million as Valuation Rose; Middleton & Co Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $391,980

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 6,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 56,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.83M, down from 63,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $229.79. About 4.03 million shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, up from 24,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.62 million shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $645.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,185 shares to 139,005 shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,456 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roberts Glore Il reported 7,743 shares. Polaris Greystone, California-based fund reported 150,040 shares. 13,577 are held by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Eagle Ltd owns 56,112 shares. Regis Com Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Wisconsin-based Legacy Cap Prns has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mercer Advisers reported 4.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jnba Advsrs invested in 0.62% or 21,807 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 537,429 are held by Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd. Pinnacle Associate invested in 0.34% or 102,920 shares. Legacy Private Tru Communication reported 52,583 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest holds 79,296 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited accumulated 8,180 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc holds 2.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 97,253 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Strategic Global Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Personal Service holds 0.31% or 5,143 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Com invested in 0.25% or 26,480 shares. Puzo Michael J accumulated 24,192 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 0.39% or 22,336 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt has 9,148 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na owns 12,726 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. 16,000 were reported by Petrus Communications Lta. Mengis Cap Mgmt holds 23,976 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants reported 38,957 shares. Vision Mgmt has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Haverford Co owns 0.32% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 85,280 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Lc owns 169,031 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Beacon Cap reported 510 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.80 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.