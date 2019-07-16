Kdi Capital Partners Has Trimmed Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position by $1.57 Million; Robecosam Ag Has Increased Its South Jersey Inds (SJI) Position by $320,000 as Share Value Rose

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, up from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 216,779 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 2.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 19,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 183,387 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66M, down from 203,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $83.06. About 2.09M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 25.96 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3,439 shares to 40,271 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 44,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Inv Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Fiera Capital holds 0.01% or 27,206 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Glovista Investments Lc has 0.11% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 4,251 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 36,957 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy And Assocs reported 9,825 shares stake. Sns Finance Gru Lc has 0.24% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 13,603 shares. Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,050 shares. Cleararc Capital has 42,601 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd owns 4,313 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt Inc holds 28,309 shares. Verity Asset has 5,851 shares. Vermont-based M Kraus Com has invested 3.73% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Arrow Financial reported 26,418 shares. Davis R M Inc invested in 30,162 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Everett Harris Ca has invested 3.4% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Shares for $249,875 were bought by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 1.76 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 0% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 70,567 shares. Vanguard Inc stated it has 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). 71 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 16,008 shares in its portfolio. Invesco owns 1.21M shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Renaissance Technology Lc, New York-based fund reported 439,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0.02% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Raymond James Fincl Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 79,641 shares. Salem Invest Counselors owns 2,040 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.