Kdi Capital Partners Has Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $2.40 Million; Shares Rose; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Chilton Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $835,774

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 9,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 58,082 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36 million, up from 48,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.18M shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 18,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 252,879 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, up from 234,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 9.09M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,679 shares to 58,023 shares, valued at $11.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 4,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,675 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

