Kdi Capital Partners Has Raised Dollar General (DG) Holding by $724,115; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Fiduciary Trust Company Has Increased Position by $440,298

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 65.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 3,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,099 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 1.23M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 137,814 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44 million, up from 131,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 1.28 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 122,410 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd has 0.46% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Guardian Life Company Of America holds 0.01% or 752 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 3,536 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv reported 85 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ironwood Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). California-based Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 1.74 million are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Cibc Mkts owns 35,655 shares. 5,922 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Community National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 2,207 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 0.12% or 40,214 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 787,512 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 155,797 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) by 59,739 shares to 196,169 shares, valued at $12.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 4,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,675 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Cap Advsrs Lc reported 5,347 shares stake. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 137,890 shares. Heritage Invsts Management Corp holds 0.02% or 2,893 shares. Cohen & Steers holds 0% or 3,210 shares. 62,492 are owned by Blb&B Ltd Limited Liability Company. Goelzer Inv Mgmt accumulated 22,219 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Wheatland Advsrs invested in 0.9% or 9,617 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.13% or 5,308 shares. Mackenzie owns 133,706 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Communication, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,938 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 36,196 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,743 were accumulated by Canandaigua Retail Bank. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 309 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. 500 shares were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin, worth $62,844.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,167 shares to 240,946 shares, valued at $31.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 36,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,927 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EZU).