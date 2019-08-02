Kdi Capital Partners Has Lowered Position in Lawson Prods (LAWS) by $430,652; General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose While Cwh Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lawson Prods Inc (LAWS) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 13,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.34% . The hedge fund held 68,859 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 82,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Lawson Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 1,668 shares traded. Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) has risen 58.90% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LAWS News: 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – PAUL VARGA TO RETIRE; LAWSON WHITING NAMED INCOMING CEO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Lawson: Rep. Lawson Statement on the Deaths of Master Sergeant William R. Posch and Staff Sergeant Carl Enis; 25/03/2018 – LAWSON: CONSIDERING ENTERING BANK OPS. BUT NOTHING DECIDED; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 19/04/2018 – Lawson Products 1Q EPS 13c; 11/04/2018 – Lawson Inc FY Net Y26.83B Vs Net Y36.40B; 12/04/2018 – Y! Sports Blogs: Sources: Ty Lawson signs with Wizards, will be on playoff roster; 26/03/2018 – LAWSON CONFIRMS BOARD DECIDED TO APPLY FOR BANKING LICENSE; 06/04/2018 – LAWSON TO REPORT 1ST DROP IN OP PROFIT IN 15 YEARS: NIKKEI

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 410,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 372,813 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 783,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 18.18M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to acquire a GE Healthcare unit for $1 billion; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Health-Care Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion–Update; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” wrote Deutsche’s John Inch; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 22/03/2018 – 91SL: GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC SAYS PLANNING TO EXIT 2018 WITH $15 BLN PLUS OF INDUSTRIAL CASH; 20/04/2018 – GE says the power market continues to be challenging with orders down 29 percent; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher

Analysts await Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 469.23% or $0.61 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. LAWS’s profit will be $4.31M for 21.26 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lawson Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “China suspects FedEx broke law by declining Huawei shipments – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at record highs as tech sector shakes off new regulatory threat – CNBC” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ING posts 2Q2019 net result of â‚¬1438 million – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rapid7 Appoints Christina Kosmowski to Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Sisi’s Egypt hands out justice – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since April 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.27 million activity. Shares for $1.21M were bought by KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold LAWS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 29.10% more from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prns Llp reported 0.03% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Geode Management Ltd Liability reported 64,481 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) for 447 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). King Luther Cap Mngmt holds 1.03% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) or 4.29 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 10,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust reported 74,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 20,833 are owned by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Cadence Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 96,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) for 375 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 18,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Federated Invsts Pa holds 88 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,723 shares to 58,082 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C by 524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 49,915 shares to 80,910 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 47,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Carter Worth’s Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Live from GE’s conference call – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric: This Is What Matters, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric Stock Jumped 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.