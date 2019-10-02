Kdi Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) as Market Valuation Rose; Progeny 3 Stake in Cameco (CCJ) Has Boosted by $5.31 Million as Market Value Declined

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 1.13M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 8,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 84,069 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.39 million, down from 92,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $95.89. About 516,084 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France — and More Likely to See Data Transfer as a Threat; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability reported 332,536 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Rmb Mngmt Limited Company reported 99,976 shares. Glob Thematic Partners Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Manufacturers Life The has 0.16% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Girard Partners Limited invested in 1.02% or 57,865 shares. Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.02% or 513 shares. Ashfield Capital Limited reported 0.06% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ruffer Llp stated it has 3,640 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 309 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Grp One Trading LP owns 2,716 shares. Veritable Lp reported 18,667 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Llc has 20,996 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. 60,000 are owned by Cv Starr Communications. Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp owns 2.04 million shares for 1.81% of their portfolio.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 36,187 shares to 58,773 shares, valued at $9.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.35 million for 34.74 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.