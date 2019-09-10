Kdi Capital Partners Has Lowered Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $3.29 Million as Valuation Declined; As Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Market Valuation Rose, Fj Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 69,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 567,154 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, up from 498,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shore Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 1,759 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 14.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 51,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 67,086 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, down from 118,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 2.23M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN) by 11,337 shares to 455,663 shares, valued at $16.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 93,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,791 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SHBI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 2.43% less from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Capital Management Com reported 151,345 shares. Brown Advisory holds 82,637 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 274,463 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt stated it has 55,700 shares. 43 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 5,442 shares. 8,308 are held by Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership. Fj Capital Mngmt Llc reported 567,154 shares. Bailard has invested 0.01% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% or 73,714 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 482,592 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) or 92,043 shares. 517,777 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 175 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $200.25M for 22.65 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 8,032 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Amg Funds Ltd Llc holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 36,447 shares. Washington Tru stated it has 20,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.08% or 12,511 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gam Hldgs Ag invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 82,436 shares. Moreover, Etrade Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,927 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Boston Mngmt holds 82,978 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 12,364 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 313,553 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cap City Trust Company Fl owns 22,847 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Gru has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 11,177 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 6,085 shares to 137,814 shares, valued at $16.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).