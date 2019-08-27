Kdi Capital Partners Has Lowered By $3.08 Million Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position; Enphase Energy (ENPH)’s Sentiment Is 1.89

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 68 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 36 reduced and sold their positions in Enphase Energy Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 44.45 million shares, up from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Enphase Energy Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 23 Increased: 32 New Position: 36.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 26.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 33,168 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 92,254 shares with $8.66M value, down from 125,422 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $49.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $97.16. About 349,946 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 8,777 shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt accumulated 2,282 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 20,845 shares. Tradition Capital Management Limited owns 61,327 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1,804 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) owns 1,792 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa stated it has 0.48% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has invested 0.69% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Reilly Advsrs invested in 19,017 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.22% or 12,266 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va accumulated 3,026 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Ruffer Llp has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1.73M shares. Choate Invest reported 7,693 shares. 8,816 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Ltd Liability.

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is 2.23% above currents $97.16 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C stake by 524 shares to 10,467 valued at $12.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 2,842 shares and now owns 54,995 shares. Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) was raised too.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Magnificent 1765% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Enphase Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ENPH) 10% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ENPH, ON, HPE, WB – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enphase Energy to Participate at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 5.49% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. for 4.66 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 6.04 million shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 1.86% invested in the company for 450,475 shares. The California-based Old West Investment Management Llc has invested 1% in the stock. Doheny Asset Management Ca, a California-based fund reported 123,563 shares.

The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 2.48 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology