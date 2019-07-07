Kdi Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Holding in Adobe Systems (ADBE) as Shares Rose; As Teleflex (TFX) Stock Price Rose, Bank Of Montreal Lifted Position by $2.39 Million

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 7,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,955 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96 million, up from 25,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $334.15. About 101,670 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 2,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66 million, up from 52,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lawson Prods Inc (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 13,892 shares to 68,859 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 6,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,891 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Management Ltd Llc owns 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability reported 7,423 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 10,392 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,990 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Corporation, Wisconsin-based fund reported 907 shares. Macquarie stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). National Ins Tx reported 78,254 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,407 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dorsey Whitney Trust Communication Lc owns 5,066 shares. Rockland holds 2,928 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 610 shares in its portfolio. 309,167 are owned by Congress Asset Co Ma. Jaffetilchin Prns Llc invested in 3,797 shares or 0.22% of the stock. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested in 0.36% or 252,036 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. NARAYEN SHANTANU had sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32M. $4.95M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M on Tuesday, January 8. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19M was made by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. $720,480 worth of stock was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. 30,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $7.39 million on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.02% or 27,539 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.02% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 13,230 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com stated it has 425 shares. Drexel Morgan And reported 10,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.27% or 6.03M shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 81,653 were reported by Davis R M. Blackrock reported 3.78M shares. Asset One stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Norinchukin Bancorporation The has 8,689 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl stated it has 730 shares. 33,234 were reported by Congress Asset Mgmt Communications Ma. Duncker Streett invested in 0.15% or 2,200 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 1,880 shares.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 43,249 shares to 20,612 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Put) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,200 shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).