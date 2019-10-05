Kdi Capital Partners Has Lifted Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Perigon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding by $7.72 Million as Market Value Declined

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 51,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 118,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 67,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 21,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 5,799 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 26,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 9.99M shares traded or 22.52% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 18/04/2018 – LAT Entertainment: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix looking to acquire billboard company; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Analystsâ€™ Views of Netflix and Three Other Companies – Barron’s” on October 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Keep an Eye on Cadence Design Stock Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on October 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock Before Q4 Earnings, After It Raised Streaming Prices? – Nasdaq” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock After Goldman Positivity & New CFO Hire? – Nasdaq” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “Roku Looks a Lot Like Netflix Circa 2012 – International Business Times” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.52M for 64.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,389 shares to 17,170 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett Company invested in 0% or 276 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Acg Wealth holds 1.15% or 23,275 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.27% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. Scopus Asset Management Lp invested in 90,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Smithfield Tru Com owns 498 shares. Argent Trust stated it has 1,648 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bragg Fincl Advisors has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Daiwa Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Kansas-based Fincl Advisory Serv has invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Livingston Group Asset Mngmt Commerce (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nordea Inv invested in 170,390 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.25% or 86,848 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 44,488 are owned by Renaissance Tech Lc. Ameriprise reported 0.01% stake. Motley Fool Asset Lc holds 1.6% or 441,500 shares. Nordea Inv Ab holds 0.22% or 2.98M shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 108,142 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 5.56 million shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.45% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stephens Mgmt Grp Lc invested in 0.08% or 131,784 shares. Korea Investment has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hills Bankshares reported 1.55% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tcw Gru reported 24,523 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 7,494 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Hawaii holds 12,926 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Deliverr Raises $23 Million, Expands Fast-Shipping Program – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Delta, Ulta And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For October 3 – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is The Movie Business Really Dying? – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Broadcom, Trex And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From October 4 – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How to Escape a Sudden Bear Attack – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,481 shares to 52,601 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) by 56,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,738 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Shares for $28,990 were bought by Ancius Michael J.