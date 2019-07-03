Kdi Capital Partners Has Lifted By $755,972 Its Adobe Systems (ADBE) Position; L 3 Communications Holdings (LLL) Has 4 Sentiment

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) stake by 5.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc acquired 2,842 shares as Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 54,995 shares with $14.66 million value, up from 52,153 last quarter. Adobe Systems Inc now has $148.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.58M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics

L 3 Communications Holdings Inc (LLL) investors sentiment increased to 4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 3.67, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 4 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 1 cut down and sold positions in L 3 Communications Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 170,634 shares, up from 23,221 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding L 3 Communications Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Lc has invested 1.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Edgewood Management Ltd Liability reported 4.62 million shares. West Oak Cap Limited Company accumulated 175 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Great Lakes Lc accumulated 0.04% or 7,423 shares. Crestwood Advsr Gp Llc stated it has 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 127 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Citizens Bank & Trust Trust holds 4,975 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa owns 1,183 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management accumulated 153,240 shares. Cibc Markets Inc owns 86,247 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 2.83% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.19% or 3,937 shares. Calamos Advsrs Llc accumulated 135,459 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BHP, Foot Locker, Adobe, Oracle and Salesforce highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Illustrates Why the Cloud Is a Good Place to Be – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. The insider Morris Donna sold $3.45 million. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. 25,000 shares valued at $6.00 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. On Thursday, January 24 the insider NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32M. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million worth of stock. GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95 million worth of stock or 21,258 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 19,874 shares to 183,387 valued at $14.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 29,603 shares and now owns 35,442 shares. Lawson Prods Inc (NASDAQ:LAWS) was reduced too.

Among 18 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Adobe had 33 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 15. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 15.

Stanley holds 0.27% of its portfolio in L3 Technologies, Inc. for 5,461 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp owns 76,628 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Research & Management Co. has 0.03% invested in the company for 500 shares. The California-based West Oak Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 77 shares.

Analysts await L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 14.57% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.47 per share. LLL’s profit will be $224.85 million for 21.66 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by L3 Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $245.17. About 1.05M shares traded or 86.82% up from the average. L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) has risen 23.58% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLL News: 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Lll HEN INDUSTRIES BHD LHEN.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 2.5 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 01/05/2018 – L3 Technologies Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.40-EPS $9.60; 01/05/2018 – L3 Technologies 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.34; 09/05/2018 – L3 Technologies: Size of Board Increases to 10 Members; 01/05/2018 – L3 Technologies to Sell Its Crestview Aerospace and TCS Business Units; 01/05/2018 – L3 Technologies 1Q Funded Orders Rose 10% to $2.6B; 09/05/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC – WITH LANE’S APPOINTMENT, SIZE OF BOARD HAS INCREASED TO 10 MEMBERS; 09/04/2018 – L3 Technologies to Broadcast First Quarter Conference Call Over the Internet

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, and communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.48 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electronic Systems, Aerospace Systems, and Communication Systems. It has a 19.16 P/E ratio. It offers components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial clients in various business areas, such as precision engagement and training, aviation products and security, power and propulsion systems, sensor systems, warrior systems, and advanced programs.