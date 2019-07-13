Kdi Capital Partners Has Increased Adobe Systems (ADBE) Position By $755,972; Osiris Therapeutics Has 2.54 Sentiment

Osiris Therapeutics Inc (OSIR) investors sentiment decreased to 2.54 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.29, from 3.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 33 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 13 sold and trimmed positions in Osiris Therapeutics Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 5.93 million shares, up from 5.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Osiris Therapeutics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 6 Increased: 15 New Position: 18.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) stake by 5.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc acquired 2,842 shares as Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 54,995 shares with $14.66M value, up from 52,153 last quarter. Adobe Systems Inc now has $150.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers

It closed at $18.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. for 1.23 million shares. Berkley W R Corp owns 109,601 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Water Island Capital Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 257,485 shares. The New York-based Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. has invested 0.22% in the stock. Deltec Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, makes, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 31 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Argus Research. Stephens upgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, June 20 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Hold” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. Morris Donna sold $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 1. $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Lewnes Ann. $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 33,168 shares to 92,254 valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 15,213 shares and now owns 81,294 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kings Point Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Axa reported 0.74% stake. Finance Counselors owns 28,972 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 1,650 shares. Moore Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 140,000 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt Research Communications, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Pioneer Trust Fincl Bank N A Or invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Bamco Ny has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 31,864 shares. Piedmont Advisors Incorporated accumulated 47,072 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Nordea Mgmt Ab reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 1.28 million shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Hawaii accumulated 3,524 shares. Washington-based Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated has invested 0.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Philadelphia Tru has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,375 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.