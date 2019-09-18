Kdi Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Pool (POOL) Stake; Huber Capital Management Lowered Its Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Stake

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) stake by 22.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 24,800 shares as Portland Gen Elec Co (POR)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 84,714 shares with $4.59 million value, down from 109,514 last quarter. Portland Gen Elec Co now has $4.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 342,857 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Pool Corporation (POOL) stake by 11.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 4,764 shares as Pool Corporation (POOL)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 35,507 shares with $6.78 million value, down from 40,271 last quarter. Pool Corporation now has $7.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $187.38. About 109,998 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL); 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66 million for 26.47 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity. Arvan Peter D bought $93,598 worth of stock.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 22,592 shares to 121,618 valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 3,709 shares and now owns 4,189 shares. Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold POOL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.62 million shares or 0.05% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust has 73,283 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.01% or 6,382 shares in its portfolio. Logan Management invested in 12,090 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Northern Tru holds 0.02% or 347,866 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Networks Lc holds 0.01% or 933 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Invesco Limited invested in 1.53M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 3,912 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). 62,317 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. The Washington-based Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Waddell And Reed Fin accumulated 303,740 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31,096 shares stake. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 37,709 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Portland GE (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland GE has $52 highest and $48 lowest target. $50’s average target is -10.25% below currents $55.71 stock price. Portland GE had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 5 report.

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. POR’s profit will be $47.33 million for 26.28 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold POR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huber Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.55% or 84,714 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Shine Advisory Inc stated it has 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.26% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company reported 1.10 million shares. Colony Group Limited reported 31,351 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 0.03% or 74,643 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc holds 0.17% or 71,575 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Com Ma reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 323,600 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 1.47M shares. Envestnet Asset owns 74,281 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 207,813 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 120 shares.