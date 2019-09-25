Kdi Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder London Co Of Virginia Has Cut Its Stake

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 5,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 177,503 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.93 million, down from 183,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.86. About 2.56 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 902,773 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.90 million, down from 914,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.12B market cap company. The stock increased 5.20% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 20.25M shares traded or 203.88% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 36,187 shares to 58,773 shares, valued at $9.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C by 1,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.66 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.74 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

