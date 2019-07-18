Kdi Capital Partners Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Managed Asset Portfolios Has Raised Its Novartis A G (NVS) Stake

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 45.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 29,603 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 35,442 shares with $4.95M value, down from 65,045 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $349.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $131.61. About 2.55M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased Novartis A G (NVS) stake by 3.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc acquired 10,012 shares as Novartis A G (NVS)’s stock rose 2.49%. The Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 273,623 shares with $26.31 million value, up from 263,611 last quarter. Novartis A G now has $215.72B valuation. The stock increased 3.60% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $93.48. About 4.29 million shares traded or 92.49% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days; 17/04/2018 – Novartis to Invest More Than $100M to Research, Develop Antimalarials; 02/05/2018 – Oxford BioMedica: Novartis’s Kymriah Gets Further FDA Approval; 09/05/2018 – Chris Geidner: BREAKING: Novartis – one of the companies that paid Michael Cohen’s company last year – says it was; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST REGENERON REGN.O OVER LATTER’S MANUFACTURING OF EYLEA, ZALTRAP — COURT FILING; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Novartis India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 1.1B RUPEES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance invested in 2.23M shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi invested in 152,225 shares. Stewart Patten Commerce Llc owns 5.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 197,970 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Incorporated has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Green Valley Lc stated it has 632,474 shares. West Coast Lc holds 9,171 shares. Peoples Financial Services Corp reported 27,908 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Poplar Forest Llc reported 0.16% stake. Captrust Advsr reported 173,962 shares. Tiemann Inv Lc invested in 2.1% or 19,684 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc has invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Omers Administration holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 663,010 shares. Amg Natl Trust Natl Bank invested in 0.03% or 3,030 shares. Janney Capital Limited Co stated it has 245,287 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Bellecapital Limited has invested 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, February 25. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $147 target.