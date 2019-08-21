Kdi Capital Partners Has Boosted Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $478,478; Gruss & Co Continues to Hold Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 21.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 2,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 38,332 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 35,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.65B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.44. About 2.30 million shares traded or 10.63% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Cap Mngmt accumulated 6.74% or 225,382 shares. Baxter Bros has 6.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kemnay Advisory Service has invested 7.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 11.15M are held by Winslow Cap Mngmt Limited Co. Cwm Limited Com has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Chester Cap Advisors invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North American Corporation owns 148,217 shares. Blue Edge Ltd Com accumulated 14,952 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 1.39% or 27.51 million shares. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Investment invested in 2.91% or 56,112 shares. United Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 8.47% or 159,095 shares in its portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies Inc has invested 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lathrop Inv invested 5.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ims Cap Mgmt holds 1.58% or 16,424 shares.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 5,625 shares to 41,875 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Metrics Behind Microsoft’s Soaring Stock Price – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 59,200 shares. Sit Invest Assoc Inc has invested 0.43% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 68,577 shares. Blue Fin Capital Inc holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 13,782 shares. Asset reported 53,766 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated stated it has 562 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Brighton Jones Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 2,266 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,833 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 77,952 shares. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 24,144 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 194,891 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Capital Inv Counsel reported 0.89% stake. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 10,752 shares to 80,648 shares, valued at $12.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 32,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,752 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).