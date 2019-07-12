Kdi Capital Partners Has Boosted Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position Held by American Trust Investment Advisors Llc

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 9,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,082 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36 million, up from 48,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $265.02. About 4.12M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 2.90M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, January 22. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested in 68,325 shares. Madison Holdg Inc owns 3,653 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Chilton Mgmt Limited holds 62,942 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Synovus owns 55,659 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv holds 1.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 23,758 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18 shares. Palouse Cap Management holds 1.32% or 13,923 shares. Moneta Gru Inc Investment Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 12,262 shares. Page Arthur B accumulated 6,376 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il invested in 0.04% or 4,635 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 131,081 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp holds 115,147 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com has 0.14% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Chemical National Bank holds 0.51% or 18,190 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Delta Flies Higher; UnitedHealth Perks Up – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “FTC Approves UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Proposed Acquisition of DaVita (DVA) Medical Group with Conditions – StreetInsider.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Dow Stocks Not Allowing the DJIA a Proper Rally – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can CVS Stock Overcome the Latest Wrench in Its Aetna Merger? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 33,168 shares to 92,254 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,741 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,805 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,715 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ACB Stock Is a Buy Because Aurora Cannabis Wonâ€™t Get Left in the Dust – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Staples ETFs Red Hot: Will the Rally Last? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Inter Parfums, Mondelez International and Medifast – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cronos Group Names Todd Abraham As New Chief Innovation Officer – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.94% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 18.27M are owned by Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership. Blb&B Ltd Liability Co reported 39,765 shares stake. Adirondack Trust Com, a New York-based fund reported 2,151 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct holds 2.76% or 2.87M shares. 8,059 are held by Advsrs Preferred Limited Com. Comm Bankshares has invested 0.67% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Us Bancorp De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 884,342 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 4,372 were accumulated by Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 552,791 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 213,315 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Llp has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ghp Advsr accumulated 6,115 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 66,234 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.