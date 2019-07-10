Kdi Capital Partners Has Boosted Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp Ads (BABA) Holding by $2.12 Million; Moon Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Walmart (WMT)

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (BABA) by 106.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 11,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,586 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 10,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $166.93. About 16.54 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $112.98. About 4.21 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Sainsbury’s tie-up under new scrutiny, over 100 MPs criticise changes to staff pay – The Times; 25/04/2018 – Walmart Said It Would Cut CEO’s Bonus Last Year, and Then Didn’t; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 04/04/2018 – LegalMation Partners With Walmart to Provide Ground-Breaking Litigation A.I. Solution to Lower Litigation Costs; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank likely to part-sell India’s Flipkart stake to Walmart – Times of India; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Election over, new Malaysia PM gets down to business; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Financial Group holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 12,790 shares. California-based Personal Capital Advsrs has invested 0.47% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Stephens Ar holds 346,732 shares. Richard Bernstein Llc holds 0.27% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 86,273 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management holds 0.16% or 4,011 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 3,195 shares stake. Da Davidson And Comm has invested 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Samlyn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.84% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Beck Mack & Oliver reported 0.52% stake. Bankshares Of The West has 0.09% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 8,093 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney Co has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mondrian Partners reported 413 shares stake. Daiwa Sb Investments reported 0.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited Co has invested 0.44% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qudian Inc by 130,000 shares to 79,000 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 39,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41M shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

