Kdi Capital Partners Decreased Its Amgen (AMGN) Position; Dodge & Cox Boosted By $35.96 Million Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake

Dodge & Cox increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 3.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox acquired 553,250 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Dodge & Cox holds 17.07 million shares with $1.11B value, up from 16.52M last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $80.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 2.18M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 10.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 6,679 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 58,023 shares with $11.02 million value, down from 64,702 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $122.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $204.43. About 867,101 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 26.17% above currents $63.88 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Mizuho. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GILD in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Sunday, March 17. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $75 target. UBS upgraded the shares of GILD in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. Oppenheimer maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $85 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho.

Dodge & Cox decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 1,110 shares to 136,624 valued at $160.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 4.70 million shares and now owns 34.35M shares. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 1.42 million shares. Ftb Inc reported 137,223 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 842 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Incorporated reported 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Farmers Fincl Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Products Prtn Ltd Co invested 1.33% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pinebridge Lp invested in 0.3% or 231,287 shares. Amer And stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 28,394 are held by Btr Capital Mngmt Inc. Argent Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 196,214 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv stated it has 2.37% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hap Trading Ltd Co has invested 0.86% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Harvey Capital reported 2.83% stake. Appleton Inc Ma holds 9,420 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 23,426 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 1.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Walter Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sol Capital Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,518 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.45% or 119,040 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management Incorporated stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Van Eck Associates Corp invested 0.2% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Beech Hill Advisors invested in 0.26% or 2,258 shares. Mrj Cap owns 19,365 shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited holds 396,278 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.03% or 860,963 shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 24,677 shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.43% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 50,252 shares in its portfolio. Inv Advsr Ltd holds 0.29% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 25,777 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 2,842 shares to 54,995 valued at $14.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C stake by 524 shares and now owns 10,467 shares. Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20200 lowest target. $218.22’s average target is 6.75% above currents $204.43 stock price. Amgen Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets initiated Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, March 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $228 target. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Monday, August 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho.