Kdi Capital Partners Cut Its Visa Cl A (V) Position by $1.68 Million; As Celgene (CELG) Share Price Declined, First Republic Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 147,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 279,038 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.32M, down from 426,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $93.13. About 1.17 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 13/03/2018 – Celgene Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 10,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 80,648 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 91,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $181.43. About 2.38 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 44,455 shares to 142,865 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.72 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 86,744 shares to 524,299 shares, valued at $22.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 119,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

