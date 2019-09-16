Kdi Capital Partners Cut Its Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) as Valuation Rose; Kemper Master Retirement Trust Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 8,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 84,069 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.39M, down from 92,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $100.03. About 600,856 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 36,187 shares to 58,773 shares, valued at $9.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.35M for 36.24 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 13,841 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 98,613 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ballentine Partners Limited Company reported 2,141 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Intll Investors owns 19.28M shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Gulf International National Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 119,991 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv reported 44,065 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 87,955 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Everence Mgmt Incorporated holds 18,311 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co owns 8,064 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory owns 6,567 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.59% or 26.51M shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 298 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.32% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arete Wealth Limited Liability invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spectrum Mgmt has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bowling Portfolio Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,441 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Llc accumulated 42,334 shares. Edgewood Ltd invested in 2,600 shares. Tanaka Cap Incorporated has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas accumulated 170,923 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts invested in 325,436 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc holds 25,850 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Farmers Commercial Bank invested in 1.41% or 19,320 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Premier Asset Ltd Co invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd holds 2.98% or 75,248 shares. Cutter And Com Brokerage invested in 8,747 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).