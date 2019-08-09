Kdi Capital Partners Cut Its Ross Stores (ROST) Position by $1.41 Million; Stock Rose; Stockbridge Partners Has Lowered Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position as Stock Value Rose

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22M, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $255.77. About 348,032 shares traded or 83.32% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 15,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 81,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, down from 96,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 1.86 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent And Com reported 758,329 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 812 shares. Lyon Street Cap Lc holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,400 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Granite Point Capital Management Lp owns 2,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 2,239 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company holds 0.07% or 5,861 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 38,884 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0.01% or 16,457 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 59,514 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stockbridge Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.28% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 461,595 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.09% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 52,410 shares.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 591,439 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $146.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tyler Technologies to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – streetinsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MicroPact entellitrak to Support the Wisconsin DHS Katie Beckett Program – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Tyler TechnologiesÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ re:SearchTX Website Improves Access to Legal Documents Across Texas – Stockhouse” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy in Time for the Back-to-School Rush – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Burlington Stores Hits 52-Week High: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Popular Retail Chain Could be Set to Surge – Schaeffers Research” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/27/2019: JWN,MLHR,ROST – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,842 shares to 54,995 shares, valued at $14.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).