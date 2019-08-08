Kdi Capital Partners Cut Its Lawson Prods (LAWS) Position as Shares Rose; Intersect Capital Stake In American Express Co (AXP) Was Has Upped

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lawson Prods Inc (LAWS) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 13,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.34% . The hedge fund held 68,859 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 82,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Lawson Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 14,195 shares traded. Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) has risen 58.90% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LAWS News: 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – PAUL VARGA TO RETIRE; LAWSON WHITING NAMED INCOMING CEO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019; 27/04/2018 – autoGraph Inc. CEO, Henry Lawson, to Speak at Arch Summit in Luxembourg; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Lawson: U.S Rep. Al Lawson Hosts Farmers Roundtable to Address Nation’s Agriculture Industry; 12/04/2018 – Y! Sports Blogs: Sources: Ty Lawson signs with Wizards, will be on playoff roster; 29/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Girls track and field: Blaine captures NWSC championship; Spring Lake Park’s Lawson, LaBerge win titles; 12/03/2018 – IN PERF Minutes: [SOS] Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson Op-Ed: An Open Letter to American Voters; 11/04/2018 – LAWSON 2651.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 65.82 BLN YEN (-10.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 60.00 BLN YEN (-8.8 %); 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $125.42. About 1.09M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP)

Analysts await Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 469.23% or $0.61 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. LAWS’s profit will be $4.31 million for 20.74 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lawson Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.58% negative EPS growth.

