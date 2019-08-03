Kdi Capital Partners Cut Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding; Axiom International Investors Has Lowered Eog Res (EOG) Holding By $684,000

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 43.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 51,412 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 67,086 shares with $4.31M value, down from 118,498 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $16.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 5.25 million shares traded or 11.35% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 1.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axiom International Investors Llc analyzed 7,200 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)'s stock declined 6.57%. The Axiom International Investors Llc holds 367,050 shares with $34.94 million value, down from 374,250 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $47.85 billion valuation.

Among 5 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fastenal had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $78 target in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Buckingham Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $60 target in Monday, April 8 report. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, July 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 650,000 were accumulated by Park Presidio Ltd Liability Com. M&R reported 4,367 shares stake. Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pennsylvania-based Armstrong Henry H Associate has invested 0.44% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ironwood Management Lc holds 0.43% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 8,161 shares. 6,225 are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Moreover, Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) owns 0.7% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 16,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 43,124 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wms Prns Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,707 shares. Hartline Inv reported 21,943 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Shell Asset reported 17,831 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43 million for 20.57 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.00 million activity. Lisowski Sheryl Ann also sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, February 14. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Ancius Michael J. 39,583 shares were sold by Hein LeLand J, worth $2.49 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris Com Ca holds 2,668 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of holds 36,963 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Research Glob Invsts holds 1.41% or 46.62M shares in its portfolio. 311,037 were reported by Stifel Fincl. Glenmede Na reported 0% stake. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 137,951 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 18,019 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 23,957 are held by Kepos Cap L P. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co holds 0.09% or 56,531 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 40,407 shares. Moreover, Pdt Prtn Ltd Llc has 1.21% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 12,060 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Co holds 1.3% or 436,315 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Grp invested 0.98% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Arga Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 24,050 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, February 27. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. Susquehanna maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Susquehanna has “Hold” rating and $100 target. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

