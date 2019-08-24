Kdi Capital Partners Boosted Position in Raytheon Co (RTN); Farallon Capital Management Decreased Position in Facebook (FB) as Valuation Rose

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 40.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 1.22M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.91M, down from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – In a 2004 interview, Mark Zuckerberg described Facebook as a place to “find some interesting information about people.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/04/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Ongoing Engagement with Facebook Focuses on Risk Mitigation; 01/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fools’ Day filter; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Address Staff Friday at Regular Meeting; 28/03/2018 – siobhan kennedy: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO BAN DEVELOPERS THAT MISUSE IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION; 08/04/2018 – Skeptics Focus on Facebook Privacy Ahead of Zuckerberg Testimony; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet Lawmakers Ahead of Tough Questions; 23/04/2018 – This statement by $FB is incredibly disingenuous. Users ARE the product. They are sold to advertisers, which is how FB generates revenue. If the company publicly denies users are the product, it has not yet come to Jesus; 26/03/2018 – LAWYERS FOR BREXIT CAMPAIGN WHISTLEBLOWERS SAYS THERE IS A PRIMA FACIE CASE THAT VOTE LEAVE BROKE ELECTION LAW IN THE EU REFERENDUM

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 2,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 38,332 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 35,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.21 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,189 shares to 152,741 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 94,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,179 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.00 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $71.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).