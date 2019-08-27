Kdi Capital Partners Boosted Its Stake in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp Ads (BABA) by $2.12 Million; Ithaka Group Continues to Hold Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (BABA) by 106.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 11,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 22,586 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 10,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.24. About 4.86 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 43,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 321,999 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98M, up from 278,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $135.59. About 8.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 47,488 shares to 72,370 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,322 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 5.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.14 million shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 305,445 shares. The Luxembourg-based Pictet & Cie (Europe) has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mawer Inv Limited stated it has 1.90M shares. Farmers Retail Bank invested in 2.88% or 44,916 shares. Chatham Cap Group Inc Inc Inc accumulated 5,449 shares. Moreover, John G Ullman & Associates Inc has 2.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 96,769 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assocs reported 57,319 shares stake. Bb&T Corp accumulated 978,034 shares. Leuthold Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp reported 104,582 shares. Carroll Associate Inc holds 2.12% or 191,985 shares. New England Invest Retirement invested in 1,750 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Schroder Investment Grp has invested 1.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bowen Hanes owns 409,377 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Inr Advisory Ltd Company owns 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 33,168 shares to 92,254 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,294 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

