Kdi Capital Partners Boosted Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp Ads (BABA) Position By $2.12 Million; ORCHIDS PAPER PRODS CO DEL (TISUQ) Shorts Raised By 54.4%

ORCHIDS PAPER PRODS CO DEL (OTCMKTS:TISUQ) had an increase of 54.4% in short interest. TISUQ’s SI was 126,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 54.4% from 81,800 shares previously. With 205,300 avg volume, 1 days are for ORCHIDS PAPER PRODS CO DEL (OTCMKTS:TISUQ)’s short sellers to cover TISUQ’s short positions. The stock decreased 24.75% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0301. About 9,670 shares traded. Orchids Paper Products Company (OTCMKTS:TISUQ) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (BABA) stake by 106.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc acquired 11,661 shares as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 22,586 shares with $4.12 million value, up from 10,925 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads now has $431.67B valuation. The stock decreased 3.55% or $6.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.8. About 9.48 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch

Orchids Paper Products Company manufactures and sells tissue products for at-home and away from home markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $321,176. The Company’s products include paper towels, bathroom tissues, and paper napkins. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under the Orchids Supreme, Clean Scents, Trends, Tackle, Colortex, My Size, Velvet, and Big Mopper brands; and licensed brands, such as Virtue, Truly Green, Golden Gate Paper, and Big Quality.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: It Is A Generational Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 35.27% above currents $165.8 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $196 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $226 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $199 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 15,213 shares to 81,294 valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 94,262 shares and now owns 62,179 shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was reduced too.