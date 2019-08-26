Kcm Investment Advisors Upped Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $664,176; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Monetary Management Group Decreased Holding by $526,365 as Valuation Rose

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,193 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 19,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $204.85. About 1.99M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 146,385 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82 million, up from 139,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 2.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – SINOCHEM ALSO TAPS CICC, HSBC, ICBC INTERNATIONAL AND JPMORGAN TO WORK ON ABOUT $2 BLN LISTING OF OIL ASSETS; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Daily Inflows $45 Mln; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-JP Morgan bolstering Saudi Arabian business in anticipation of foreign flows- The National; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 23/05/2018 – HOMESERVE PLC HSV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 890P; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN TO DOUBLE RESEARCH COVERAGE OF CHINA-LISTED COMPANIES

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan/Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,825 shares to 48,730 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 46.13 million shares. Navellier And Assoc invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Farmers Natl Bank accumulated 7,668 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.39% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 153,372 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. 2.01M are owned by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 94,355 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Opus Capital Group Inc Ltd Company invested in 2,609 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,909 shares. Palladium Prns Limited invested in 71,947 shares. 11,787 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Blue Chip Prtnrs has invested 2.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Amer Intll Gp owns 308,020 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bb&T invested 0.37% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lvm Management Ltd Mi invested in 2.63% or 60,266 shares.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,982 shares to 33,657 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,044 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates invested 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pettee Invsts Incorporated holds 5.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 84,453 shares. Lvm Capital Mi has 0.18% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,684 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,341 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 19,840 are owned by Thomasville Bankshares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc accumulated 630,130 shares or 2.28% of the stock. Murphy Capital holds 99,598 shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 5,466 shares. Cape Ann Bank & Trust owns 1.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,393 shares. Bouchey Fincl Group has 4,875 shares. Taylor Asset Mngmt holds 4,400 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.5% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed holds 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 149,234 shares. Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Com has 39,643 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Lumina Fund Management Limited Com reported 0.56% stake.

