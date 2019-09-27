Kcm Investment Advisors Trimmed Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding; Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) SI Decreased By 1.23%

Sotherly Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:SOHO) had a decrease of 1.23% in short interest. SOHO’s SI was 80,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.23% from 81,000 shares previously. With 33,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Sotherly Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:SOHO)’s short sellers to cover SOHO’s short positions. The SI to Sotherly Hotels Inc’s float is 0.65%. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 18,515 shares traded. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) has risen 2.31% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SOHO News: 05/03/2018 Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Hyatt Centric Arlington; 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $167.8 MLN AND $169.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 31 Cents; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS BUYS HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON FOR $79.7M; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS REPORTS PURCHASE OF HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON; 01/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11.5c

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 54.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,340 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 6,878 shares with $384,000 value, down from 15,218 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $41.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 10.45 million shares traded or 72.94% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $94.86 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily own, acquire, renovate and reposition full-service, primarily upper upscale and upscale hotel properties.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 10.06 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. The insider ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tpg Gp Hldg (Sbs) Advsrs Inc stated it has 3.56M shares or 3% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 12,887 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 4,492 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carroll Assoc Inc holds 0.01% or 2,037 shares in its portfolio. Next Financial Group invested in 0.05% or 8,168 shares. Amer And Mgmt invested in 2,535 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parkside Bancorp And has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 453 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc reported 10,990 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Stillwater Inv Mgmt Llc reported 32,048 shares stake. Duncker Streett Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 1,788 are held by Optimum Inv Advsr. Lee Danner And Bass reported 3,647 shares stake. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.06% stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $70.57’s average target is 13.13% above currents $62.38 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 2. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, May 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPC in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 12,287 shares to 158,672 valued at $17.74M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard World Fds (VDE) stake by 104,123 shares and now owns 139,073 shares. V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) was raised too.

