Kcm Investment Advisors Stake In Occidental Pete (OXY) Was Raised; Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) Holding Maintained by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Clorox Company Clx Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $157.59. About 579,641 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 38,316 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 31,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 12.46M shares traded or 26.15% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Oppenheimer And Inc accumulated 16,439 shares. Albion Fincl Ut accumulated 27,361 shares. Moreover, Cls Invests Llc has 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Private Ocean Limited Co reported 1,100 shares. D E Shaw & Com Inc accumulated 102,458 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 1,838 shares stake. Moreover, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman has 2.18% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 83,568 shares. Colony Group Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Natl Pension Ser has 0.09% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Alphamark Advsrs has 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 12 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 3.74M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 353 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kistler invested in 33 shares. Btim invested in 219,900 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74 million shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Limited Company reported 3,028 shares stake. Twin Capital Mgmt accumulated 84,870 shares. Csat Advisory Lp owns 98 shares. Cap Intll Limited Ca owns 1.28% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 80,915 shares. Kwmg Limited Com invested in 0% or 179 shares. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.21% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 116,066 shares. Moreover, Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc has 1.83% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 154,914 shares. Schroder Management Group Incorporated has invested 0.36% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has 54,908 shares. The New York-based Tompkins has invested 0.61% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 5,828 shares. 38,880 are owned by Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.07% or 53,998 shares. Moreover, Horrell has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 42 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.37 million activity. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258 on Monday, August 5.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,579 shares to 291,582 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,400 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).