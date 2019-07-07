Kcm Investment Advisors Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Lifted as Stock Declined; New Generation Advisors Holding In American Airlines Group (AAL) Was Has Lifted

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,607 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 31,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 2.54 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 1304.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 35,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,119 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 2,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 2.58M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Lc has 0.83% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Dearborn Prns accumulated 57,604 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 8,343 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 3,593 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Harris Limited Partnership has 0.9% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.32 million shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wealthquest stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 286 shares or 0% of the stock. 95,762 were reported by Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Co. Rampart Mgmt Comm Ltd Liability reported 34,731 shares stake. 491,909 are owned by Chevy Chase Tru Inc. 2,880 were accumulated by Halsey Assocs Ct. Bridges holds 0.04% or 6,755 shares.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,002 shares to 186,647 shares, valued at $19.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 4,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,796 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 187,256 shares to 247,162 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

