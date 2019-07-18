Kcm Investment Advisors Raised Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Rose; Aristotle Capital Management Trimmed Its Intuit (INTU) Position by $402,984; Stock Rose

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,906 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04 million, up from 209,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.05. About 4.79 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 1,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,386 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 5,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.88. About 919,245 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Xero Aggressively Targets Underpenetrated Cloud Accounting Market – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Leads S&P 500 to Post Best 1H in 22 Years: 6 Top Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 858 are held by Buckingham Asset Lc. Element Capital Limited holds 0.96% or 121,169 shares. 21,621 are owned by Sector Pension Board. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division reported 4,609 shares stake. 27,251 were reported by Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 15,146 shares stake. Private Trust Co Na, Ohio-based fund reported 1,958 shares. Waverton Invest Mngmt accumulated 3.92% or 287,787 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 31,400 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Company owns 12,472 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Markets invested in 5,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.13% stake. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3.24% or 1.12M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 1,693 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards reported 214 shares stake.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 149,022 shares to 5.83M shares, valued at $355.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marui Group Co Ltd by 18,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 23,990 shares to 118,120 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,325 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,839 are held by Dumont & Blake Advsrs Limited Liability Company. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 1.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Indiana-based Goelzer Invest Mngmt has invested 0.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Scott Selber invested 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Texas-based Mcdaniel Terry And has invested 4.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fort Lp invested in 0.47% or 16,610 shares. Saturna holds 2.74% or 672,697 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Corporation reported 49,617 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network reported 8,936 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,673 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited holds 13,015 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Co holds 394,194 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lakeview Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.23% or 14,311 shares. Janney Management Lc owns 1.79% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 245,287 shares.