Kcm Investment Advisors Raised Its Stake in Realty Income (O) by $567,868 as Stock Price Declined; As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Price Rose, Weatherly Asset Management Cut Position

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 209,797 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47 million, up from 201,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 2.14 million shares traded or 32.80% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 19.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 6,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 26,526 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54M, down from 32,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $131.91. About 2.56M shares traded or 50.51% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Iâ€™d Rather Overpay for Realty Income Than Buy This IPO – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income Ramps Up The Acquisition Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SA Interview: The Bear Case For Popular Dividend Growth Stock Realty Income With Dane Bowler – Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,066 shares to 2,881 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 9,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,445 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3,541 shares to 38,486 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 18.42 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.