Kcm Investment Advisors Raised Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding; Sharps Compliance (SMED) Shorts Lowered By 6.17%

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 1.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc acquired 2,077 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)'s stock rose 14.09%. The Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 122,413 shares with $29.64 million value, up from 120,336 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $133.35B valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $303.22. About 1.59 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Family Firm Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 1,245 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,103 shares. Mcrae Cap Management stated it has 1,967 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 2.00 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 48,610 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora owns 608 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Tru accumulated 1,177 shares. Aspiriant Llc has 1,240 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services reported 295 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Burns J W And Ny reported 0.52% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% or 8,776 shares. Marketfield Asset Management Llc invested 3% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 8,695 shares to 7,730 valued at $316,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IBB) stake by 2,747 shares and now owns 52,792 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -13.86% below currents $303.22 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, July 18. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $30000 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 11. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Bank of America. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of COST in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold Sharps Compliance Corp. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 3.19 million shares or 2.99% less from 3.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.2% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). 20,386 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Lc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has invested 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 13,321 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Co has invested 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Quantum Cap Mgmt has 1.03% invested in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 522,569 shares. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0% or 104,726 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 57,439 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 1,338 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 140,500 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 0% stake. North Star Invest Corp owns 0.11% invested in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 247,425 shares.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $153,104 activity. Shares for $4,175 were bought by Diaz Diana P. HOLMES PARRIS H JR bought 40,000 shares worth $132,429. TUSA DAVID P had bought 5,000 shares worth $16,500 on Thursday, June 13.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $61.34 million. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web compliance and training program. It has a 380 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices.

