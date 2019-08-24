Kcm Investment Advisors Raised Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position by $665,955; Stock Price Declined; Putnam Investments Position in Omnicom Group (OMC) Trimmed as Stock Rose

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 12,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 375,033 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.37 million, down from 387,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $75.37. About 1.22M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 36,607 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 31,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96 million shares traded or 44.91% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78M for 14.49 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

