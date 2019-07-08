Kcm Investment Advisors Position in Boeing Co (BA) Upped by $1.40 Million as Market Value Declined; Lord Abbett & Company Has Upped Its Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) Holding by $5.70 Million as Market Value Rose

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,667 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, up from 38,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $350.49. About 1.20 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 98,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 851,877 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.66M, up from 753,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Unilever N V N Y Shs New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.6. About 166,030 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CHAIRMAN MARIJN DEKKERS SPEAKS AT AGM IN LONDON; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CHAIRMAN: CLIMATE ACTION TO BE PART OF NEXT CEO’S JOB; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO: EU MIGRATION TO U.K. POST-BREXIT ‘SERIOUS ISSUE’; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle balks at Unilever restructuring; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS INVESTORS CAN KEEP GETTING DIVIDENDS IN GBP OR $; 12/04/2018 – Unilever Nigeria Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 14/03/2018 – Unilever board meets to choose base for unified company; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 15/03/2018 – FITCH: NO RATING IMPACT FROM UNILEVER’S PLANNED SIMPLIFICATION; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says decision to quit UK `nothing to do with Brexit’

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Note 2.75010/1 (Prn) by 1.55M shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp Com (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 26,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,830 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Global Leader in Medical Cannabis to Launch CBD Skincare Line – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Alteryx Inc: Stock Up 98%, Blowing Past Aggressive 2019 Stock Forecast; Remains Bullish – Profit Confidential” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) were released by: Qz.com and their article: “Slack’s direct listing on the NYSE is a hit – Quartz” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 2,747 shares to 52,792 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,325 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “The Boeing 737 MAX Disaster Could Help Airbus Dominate the Paris Air Show – International Business Times” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DOJ extends Boeing probe to 787 Dreamliner – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, AVGO, ETSY, NIO, AGN – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paris Airshow Day 2: The Boeing 737 MAX Surprise – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03 million worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.