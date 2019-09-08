Kcm Investment Advisors Maintains Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Ledyard National Bank Stake in Intel (INTC) Has Trimmed by $1.87 Million as Market Value Declined

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 35,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 349,851 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79M, down from 385,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 68.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 4,782 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, up from 2,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TAPS TECH BANKER RYAN AS NEW M&A AMERICAS CO-HEAD; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein Speaks with CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Today; 07/05/2018 – AGP GROUP – ANNOUNCES MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN, MACQUARIE MAY BE INTERESTED BUYING HES TERMINALS: FD; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman banker facing possible lifetime ban sues Federal Reserve; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries ugly US politics; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Above 50D-MA

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,982 shares to 33,657 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,730 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc. Greenbrier Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 15,000 shares stake. Amer Century invested in 0% or 3,100 shares. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Chickasaw Cap Llc owns 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,150 shares. Hartford Fincl Management Inc holds 0.28% or 4,300 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 420,000 shares stake. Hourglass Lc reported 2.39% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Asset Management Inc stated it has 4,729 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lederer & Associate Invest Counsel Ca holds 0.29% or 1,633 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Bankshares And Trust reported 0.45% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 7,197 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability has 6,706 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, Japan-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Kistler holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,011 shares.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 6,868 shares to 37,438 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 12,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

