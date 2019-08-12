Kcm Investment Advisors Lowered Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Stake by $3.38 Million; Stock Declined; Gabalex Capital Management Has Trimmed Walmart (WMT) Stake as Share Price Rose

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 4.19M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Gowtham Prabakaran: Walmart and Google parent Alphabet Inc will buy up to 75 percent of Flipkart, the two sources familiar with; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart is finally getting serious about grocery delivery; 19/03/2018 – New York Metro Superlawyer Lynda J. Grant Investigates Walmart for Securities Fraud; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 09/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart picks up 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion; 26/03/2018 – MASSMART STUDYING MARKETS IN FRANCOPHONE AFRICA FOR POSSIBLE EXPANSION – CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – Providence Bus: Rhode Island Community Food Bank launches campaign with Walmart, Feeding America; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 09/05/2018 – Walmart agrees $16 billion deal to buy a majority stake in India’s Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 71.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 50,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 19,825 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 70,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 1.35M shares traded or 39.30% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO)

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 22.17 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,166 shares to 16,486 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

