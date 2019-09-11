Kcm Investment Advisors Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Rose; Sadoff Investment Management Lifted Its Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stake

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 156,860 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.42M, up from 151,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 6.08 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06M, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 1.38M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,294 shares. Illinois-based Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 963,805 shares stake. Heartland Advsrs holds 1.56% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 1.60M shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 1.12M were reported by United Service Automobile Association. Financial Bank Of Mellon holds 2.26 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 29,877 shares. State Street Corp reported 9.68M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 51,000 shares. Raymond James Serv Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc Limited has invested 0.17% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Lazard Asset Limited Company has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.04% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DCP Midstream LP (DCP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BTIG sees private mortgage insurers attractively valued – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares to 907,279 shares, valued at $37.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,133 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru Natl Bank stated it has 382,550 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman accumulated 0.18% or 30,393 shares. Lau Lc holds 21,084 shares. Bankshares Of The West owns 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,760 shares. Bristol John W Com New York has 3,670 shares. 24,056 are held by Cheviot Value Limited Liability Com. Cullinan Assoc stated it has 142,657 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Trust owns 34,502 shares. Caprock Gru holds 0.71% or 32,914 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp invested in 0.27% or 30,000 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc reported 94,850 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Semper Augustus Gp Ltd Co holds 21,468 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Founders Cap Mngmt reported 97,595 shares stake. Dana Invest Inc accumulated 52,178 shares or 0.27% of the stock.