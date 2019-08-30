Kcm Investment Advisors Increased Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $351,440 as Stock Value Rose; Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose While Smith Salley & Associates Decreased Its Position by $1.98 Million

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 8,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 41,676 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81M, down from 50,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $280.82. About 960,646 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 123,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.77M, up from 122,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $227.43. About 1.84M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability holds 0.68% or 65,896 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 1,347 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd holds 8,830 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Apriem Advsrs stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co holds 3,085 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Jnba Advsrs stated it has 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 1.99% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tcw Gp owns 1.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 622,271 shares. Of Vermont accumulated 60,530 shares. Moreover, Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability New York has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,462 shares. 1,705 were accumulated by Towercrest Cap Mngmt. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 5,800 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Carret Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.59% or 18,775 shares.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,255 shares to 31,431 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,181 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis has 4.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 38,339 shares. Cetera Advisors Lc reported 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eastern National Bank & Trust reported 13,447 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 15,803 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.8% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Co Na has 0.9% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 844,408 shares. Sarasin And Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 4.74% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Everence Cap Inc invested in 0.98% or 23,706 shares. Melvin Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.35 million shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gladius Cap Mngmt LP reported 0% stake. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.89% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 13.29M shares. Fernwood Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 30,709 are held by Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,668 shares to 15,697 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).