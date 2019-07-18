Kcm Investment Advisors Increased Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $1.89 Million; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Cut by $1.40 Million as Market Value Rose

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 15,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,160 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.69M, up from 233,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 1.63 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,498 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $938.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $203.95. About 7.09 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,270 shares to 45,681 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 1.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hamilton Point Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 37,134 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Axa owns 2.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.72M shares. Barometer Management Incorporated invested in 27,600 shares. Moreover, Cahill Financial Advsrs Inc has 1.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id reported 6,753 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cim Ltd Liability stated it has 54,664 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Lp holds 0.19% or 517,002 shares. Moreover, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd has 1.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 57,353 shares. Moreover, Sfmg Limited Liability Corp has 1.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loews invested in 1,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Columbus Circle Investors has 1.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Signature Est & Invest Advsrs Lc holds 2.26% or 139,369 shares. Bridgeway Capital reported 160,800 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.05 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

