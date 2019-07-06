Kcm Investment Advisors Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake By $557,886; AEROHIVE NETWORKS (HIVE) Has 1.37 Sentiment

AEROHIVE NETWORKS (HIVE) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 48 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 35 sold and reduced their stock positions in AEROHIVE NETWORKS. The investment managers in our database now hold: 27.84 million shares, up from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding AEROHIVE NETWORKS in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 22 Increased: 30 New Position: 18.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 3.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc acquired 5,026 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 156,860 shares with $17.42M value, up from 151,834 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $256.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 540,995 shares traded. Aerohive Networks, Inc. (HIVE) has declined 14.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Network Management Application; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors (HIVE); 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 05/03/2018 Officer/Dir Liu Disposes 255 Of Aerohive Networks Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aerohive Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIVE); 02/04/2018 – Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Networ; 03/04/2018 – Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort Chooses Aerohive® for Ease of Deployment and Network Management; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive; 17/05/2018 – Aerohive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by Aerohive Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% EPS growth.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $254.15 million. The firm provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s cloud product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. for 791,300 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 671,480 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Squared Technology Llc has 1.68% invested in the company for 480,826 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 0.58% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.32 million shares.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IBB) stake by 2,747 shares to 52,792 valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (OEF) stake by 4,973 shares and now owns 13,796 shares. Wells Fargo Co New was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 7,216 shares. Greenwood Cap Ltd, a South Carolina-based fund reported 108,746 shares. Weik Capital reported 27,925 shares stake. Moreover, Wallington Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 33,515 shares. First Commercial Bank Trust holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,880 shares. Arcadia Mi reported 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,908 are held by Diversified. Yhb Invest Incorporated owns 93,633 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Selz Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp has invested 1.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Goelzer Investment Mgmt holds 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 27,010 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.13 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,153 were reported by Bender Robert Assocs. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16100 target. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Friday, April 12. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $137 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy”.