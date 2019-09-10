Kcm Investment Advisors Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Harvest Capital Strategies Maintains Position in Bunge Limited (BG)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 186,647 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.42 million, down from 190,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $122.17. About 6.64M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.1. About 910,963 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/03/2018 – BUNGE DIRECTOR ANDREAS FIBIG WON’T STAND FOR RE-ELECTION; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 20; 26/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 26; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 27/03/2018 – Argentine soy crush workers to start wage strike late Tuesday; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 03/04/2018 – Oman Daily: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Makes Initial Filing in Brazil for IPO of its Sugar Milling Business; 15/05/2018 – Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil; 16/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 16

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.63 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diker Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,424 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt reported 0.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 37,624 were reported by Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Gw Henssler Associates Ltd reported 168,561 shares. First Fincl In reported 1.24% stake. Columbia Asset reported 51,921 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. 8,729 were accumulated by Staley Advisers. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Coho Prns Limited reported 8,516 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.72% stake. 73,010 were reported by American Research And Mngmt. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Berkshire Asset Limited Pa holds 2.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 230,983 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gamco Inc Et Al owns 66,051 shares.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,677 shares to 42,667 shares, valued at $16.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 35,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,100 are held by Fiera Capital Corp. Cap Innovations Ltd Llc accumulated 3.14% or 22,710 shares. Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 43,235 shares. Lederer & Associate Invest Counsel Ca has invested 1.49% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Paloma Ptnrs Communication has invested 0.14% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ftb Advisors reported 160 shares stake. Bennicas And Associates reported 0.67% stake. Nine Masts Capital has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 150,798 shares. Bryn Mawr Co owns 12,188 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 496,258 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 453,060 shares. Franklin Res has invested 0.16% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. Shares for $1.05M were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, August 29. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million.