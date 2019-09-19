Kcm Investment Advisors Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Market Valuation Rose While National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Upped Holding by $435,000

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 132,125 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, up from 117,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 8.13 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: TARIFFS SO FAR HAVE SMALL IMPACT ON GDP; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – BofA names Nancy Fahmy to head its newly combined group; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America’s two charts that show the bond bloodbath is ending (via @CNBCFuturesNow)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 2,881 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269,000, down from 7,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $103.62. About 217,807 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,500 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,958 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 28,644 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Limited Partnership has 1.9% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 371,276 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, Tennessee-based fund reported 21,968 shares. 68,091 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Co. Blue Financial invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 91,153 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated Inc reported 125 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1.29% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 86,815 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 34.87 million shares. Mechanics State Bank Trust Department accumulated 0.47% or 70,952 shares. First City Management has 67,658 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 90,434 shares. 1.22M are held by Guggenheim Ltd Com.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,626 shares to 37,283 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 30,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 496,331 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Adams Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 7,422 shares. United Fire Group Inc invested in 5,029 shares. Stephens Ar holds 23,747 shares. Engy Opportunities Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 3.06% or 13,110 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & Com has invested 0.35% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ima Wealth holds 0.03% or 716 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 4,145 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company owns 375 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 128,254 shares. Hm Payson & invested in 0.93% or 278,390 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc holds 43,829 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Wright Invsts Serv stated it has 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Whalerock Point Prtn Lc has 3,119 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.