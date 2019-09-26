Kcm Investment Advisors Holding in Occidental Pete (OXY) Decreased by $1.14 Million as Share Price Declined; Thornburg Investment Management Has Lifted Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding by $30.45 Million

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 77.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 228,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 522,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.55 million, up from 293,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 244,678 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 15,428 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, down from 38,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 816,183 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 10,677 shares to 45,652 shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 35,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775,457 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13M for 15.90 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 50,425 shares to 103,340 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

