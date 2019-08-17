Kcm Investment Advisors Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Raised by $665,955; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lifted Its Position in Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) as Stock Declined

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 36,607 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 31,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 3.55 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 18,860 shares as the company's stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 94,384 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 75,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 1.45 million shares traded or 6.53% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stewart & Patten Co Ltd Com invested in 2,657 shares. Moreover, Violich Capital Management Inc has 0.08% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Jcic Asset Incorporated stated it has 21,670 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Hayek Kallen Mngmt has invested 0.4% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Invesco Limited reported 1.44 million shares stake. Anchor Capital has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Axa accumulated 254,687 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 2.90M shares. Burns J W holds 0.05% or 1,570 shares in its portfolio. Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 19,959 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 373,804 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 337 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,855 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,695 shares to 7,730 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New by 242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,075 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).



Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 36,304 shares to 40,454 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 86,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,346 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).