Kcm Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $1.07 Million as Valuation Declined; Ultrapar Particpac (UGP) Holding Maintained by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.34M, up from 12,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $28.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.55. About 933,059 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 03/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE IS SAID TO NOT HAVE PLANS FOR ACTION AGAINST AMAZON

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Ultrapar Particpac (UGP) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 76,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 153,902 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $806,000, up from 76,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Ultrapar Particpac for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 66,101 shares traded. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Makes Massive Cuts In Whole Foods’ Prices – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Questions To Ask Yourself Before Splurging On That Big Purchase – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 22,888 shares to 15,428 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,881 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wafra reported 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 63,072 shares. Dodge & Cox stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Landscape Cap Limited Liability Com has 1,242 shares. Lvw Ltd Com owns 1,287 shares. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 110 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.92% or 86,274 shares. Lynch Assoc In holds 0.25% or 399 shares. Shelton Management holds 36,751 shares. Pitcairn holds 7,559 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Advsr invested in 1.23% or 6,350 shares. Towercrest Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citigroup stated it has 279,185 shares. Night Owl Cap Management Llc invested in 14,985 shares or 8.68% of the stock. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 5,060 shares.

More notable recent Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form S-4/A Pivotal Acquisition Corp – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2017.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $16.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi Adr (NYSE:SNY) by 15,397 shares to 84,640 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 859,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673,529 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.