Kcm Investment Advisors Has Upped Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake by $665,955; Stock Price Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Held by Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 36,607 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 31,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96M shares traded or 44.73% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 200 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 2,487 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horan Capital Mngmt holds 4,874 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blair William And Il holds 0.46% or 682,449 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 40,273 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.11M shares. Hamilton Point Advisors Llc holds 1,833 shares. Appleton Prns Ma invested in 31,396 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.09% or 10,336 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold Inc has invested 0.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brown Advisory Securities Llc owns 30,573 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 196,805 shares.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercer International Inc Sbi (NASDAQ:MERC) by 140,000 shares to 16.34 million shares, valued at $220.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 18,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,900 shares, and cut its stake in Call.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow holds 3,280 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 225,080 shares. Seatown Pte Ltd invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 166,400 are held by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Moreover, First Dallas Securities has 0.55% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Focused Wealth Inc invested in 0.74% or 18,073 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 3.46M shares stake. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4.68 million shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 3,365 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Haverford Tru Company has 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 2.25 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 2,524 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 0.18% or 11,961 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 915 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora invested in 0.26% or 5,318 shares.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,982 shares to 33,657 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,730 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).